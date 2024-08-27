FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer from Rhode Island is facing charges after allegedly urinating on a woman during a concert at Gillette Stadium.

Shane Lynch faces charges after attending a Kenny Chesney concert while off duty from his role as Cranston police officer on Saturday.

At 9:15 p.m. during the concert, authorities responded to the “sandpit” area of the concert “for a male party that urinated on a female’s shoes,” according to a police report of the incident.

“Upon arrival, I located a male party who appeared to be extremely intoxicated,” Needham police officer Joseph Brienze wrote in his report. “The male party was holding a Bud Light can, swaying back and forth, and his eyes were almost closed.”

The male party, later identified as Lynch, was escorted by officers outside the sandpit.

“When I stood in front of [Lynch], his zipper was down and his shorts appeared wet,” Brienze continued. “The victim stated she was standing in the sandpit area and felt something wet spray her leg. She looked down a saw [Lynch] urinating on her shoes.”

According to the police report, while talking to a team supervisor, Lynch “began to grab his penis and urinate again”.

At that point Lynch was handcuffed, taken into custody, and removed from the premises.

The victim told officers that her leather boots, which she had recently purchased for $180, “now smelled of urine and were ruined”.

Lynch faces charges of disorderly conduct and wanton destruction of property.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)