Off-duty officer killed while trying to break up bar fight

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut police officer has died from injuries he sustained while trying to break up a bar fight in South Carolina.

South Windsor Police say 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri was a 20-year veteran of the department. The Hartford Courant reports Mainieri was attempting to break up the fight when he sustained a fatal blow to the head.

Mainieri was off duty at the time and died Sunday from his injuries.

County sheriffs in South Carolina charged 21-year-old Kelton Jess Todd in the assault. He was taken to a local jail. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney who could comment.

Police are still investigating and may add further charges.

Over his two-decade career, Mainieri received his department’s Medal of Valor, the Chief’s Award and multiple certificates of commendation.