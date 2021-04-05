Off-duty officer pulls Ware man to safety after car crashes into tree, bursts into flames

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Ware man suffered serious injuries Sunday night after his car crashed into a tree and caught fire in Bridgewater.

An off-duty officer driving in the opposite direction around 8:30 p.m. witnessed the crash on Forest Street and said the 2014 Jeep Gran Cherokee had veered off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames that quickly spread to the nearby brush, according to a release issued by the department.

The officer pulled the man, later identified as 34-year-old John T. McClellan away from the wreck and began administering first aid.

Firefighters then arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire while a medical helicopter transported McClellan to a Boston hospital.

Investigators believe he was traveling at a high speed and hit several trees before he was ejected from the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

