Off-duty officer saves pup from Onset mobile home blaze

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty officer ran to the rescue Friday evening to save a dog trapped inside a burning mobile home in Onset.

Officer Chris Corner of the Wareham Police Department broke down the door to the mobile home at Silver Lake Mobile Home Park and rescued the family’s German shepherd, according to Chief Walcyk.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the blaze.

As of 5:30 fire crews were still working to clear the scene.

No one else was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

