BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty officer stopped an armed robbery in Dorchester Sunday.

The officer was in the store on Washington Street when he saw a man stealing.

Officials said the officer ordered him to drop the stolen goods and the man pulled out a hammer.

The officer got the hammer away from him and the man was arrested.

