PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child was saved from a pond in Plymouth Thursday evening thanks to some quick-thinking, off-duty first responders.

The child was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital after nearly drowning at Black Jimmy Pond while attending Family Night at the YMCA’s Camp Clark on Hedges Pond Road.

Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said the child was wearing a life vest at the time but somehow their face went under the water.

An off-duty Plymouth firefighter, an off-duty police officer, and their wives who are both nurses then rushed to help the child in need.

The child was responsive but showed signs of labored breathing, according to Bradley.

The child was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth before being transported by medical helicopter.

“I applaud the quick thinking of the highly trained first responders and their wives who were on scene at the time of this incident, and our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Chief Bradley said.

There has been no word on the child’s condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

