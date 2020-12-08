Off-duty police officer saves residents inside North Reading home that caught on fire

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) – An off-duty police officer rushed into a burning North Reading home to save the residents inside early Tuesday morning.

The officer was driving home when he noticed the house fire on Lowell Road around 1 a.m., according to North Reading Fire Chief Donald Stats.

He kicked open the front door and alerted the residents inside.

One man who was asleep on the couch was brought to safety before more officers arrived and opened a bulkhead where a second man was found sleeping.

That is when one of the men, who was said to be very disoriented, told officers his 13-year-old son was still inside sleeping in a back bedroom.

“He had been disoriented pretty much the entire time. Not knowing what was happing. But, when he had the realization that his son was still in the house, it hit all of us,” the hero officer said. “Most of us there are fathers and we understand what it’s like.”

Firefighters were able to remove a window screen and bring that boy to safety as well.

“He basically was responsible for saving three different people in that house prior to fire department personnel showing up,” Stats said.

Neighbor Grace Washburn added that, “I’m glad we have the boys in blue to do their job. I’m glad they’re here. It could’ve gone a lot different without them.”

No one was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

