Off-duty police officer saves residents inside North Reading home that caught on fire

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer rushed into a burning North Reading home to save the residents inside early Tuesday morning.

The officer was driving home when he noticed the house fire on Lowell Road around 1 a.m., according to North Reading Fire Chief Donald Stats.

He kicked open the front door and alerted the residents inside.

Two people were able to get out of the house on their own, while a third was rescued through a window.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

