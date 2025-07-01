NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer with the North Andover Police Department was shot by an on-duty officer with that department who was part of a 3-member team attempting to serve a court-approved restraining order Monday night.

While attempting to serve the restraining order against the off-duty officer, 28-year-old Kelsey Fitzsimmons, who has worked for the department for about 18 months, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said an “armed confrontation” took place in which Fitzsimmons was shot.

Tucker said Fitzsimmons was immediately given medical care and flown to a Boston hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The officer who discharged their firearm is a veteran officer with over two decades with the department, Tucker said.

Fitzsimmons was on administrative leave, according to North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray, leave that will now be extended.

The North Andover Police Department does not currently use body-worn cameras.

WATCH: Press Conference on North Andover officer-involved shooting

“When one of the officers was escorting Miss. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, a confrontation took place. As a result of that confrontation, one of the responding officers discharged their weapon, which struck Miss. Fitzsimmons once,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Neighbors around the area were left wondering how an on-duty officer could shoot an off-duty officer.

“It’s just terrible for everyone involved,” said one neighbor.

Tucker says as part of an investigation, officials are reviewing security cameras set up around the home.

“It’s a critical incident, and like a lot of critical incidents that police officers deal with, we all have our own way of getting through it, either together or by ourselves, and this is no different,” said Chief Charles Gray of the North Andover Police Department.

