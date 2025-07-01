NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer with the North Andover Police Department was shot by an on-duty officer with that department who was part of a 3-member team attempting to serve a court-approved restraining order Monday night.

While attempting to serve the restraining order against the off-duty officer, 28-year-old Kelsey Fitzsimmons, who has worked for the department for about 18 months, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said an “armed confrontation” took place in which Fitzsimmons was shot.

Tucker said Fitzsimmons was immediately given medical care and flown to a Boston hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The officer who discharged their firearm is a veteran officer with over two decades with the department, Tucker said.

Fitzsimmons was on administrative leave, according to North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray, leave that will now be extended.

The North Andover Police Department does not currently use body-worn cameras.

WATCH: Press Conference on North Andover officer-involved shooting

