NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer in North Andover was taken to hospital after being shot by police.

Police remained on scene for hours after the shooting, which took place at a home on Phillips Brook Road Monday night.

According to the Essex County district attorney, police were serving a court order around 6:30 p.m. when an armed confrontation happened inside the home, resulting in gunfire: an officer shot the woman who lives in the home.

Sources told 7News that there was a baby inside the home who was not hurt.

The off-duty officer was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries; sources said she is expected to survive.

No responding officers were hurt, but the officer involved in the shooting was brought to the hospital as well to be evaluated for stress, which is standard procedure.

Police said the case is now in the hands of the district attorney; there is no information yet on what led up to the shooting.

