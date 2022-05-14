HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after an off-duty Randolph police officer was killed in a rollover crash in Hingham Saturday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 3 at 6:45 a.m. found a car had rolled over and crashed in the median and another car with front end damage was in the breakdown lane, officials said. The driver of the car in the median, identified as Michael Beal, 61, of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Randolph police chief said Beal was a 35-year-veteran of the department and “an amazing person and friend to all within this department.”

The crash is under investigation.

