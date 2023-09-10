SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Seekonk police officer was killed in a motorcycle and vehicle collision in Somerset early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The crash took place in the Route 103 rotary, where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead when officials arrived around 1:15 a.m. Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, believed to be a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle entered the rotary heading the wrong way and collided with the vehicle, Somerset police said their initial investigation showed.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as well and is expected to survive.

DeForitis was with the Seekonk police force for just under three years as a patrol and community outreach officer.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said.

