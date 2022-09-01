SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand.

Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.

Firefighters were first called to the home a few weeks ago when the basement flooded, forcing the homeowner to stay with a friend. The responding firefighters realized the home needed some extra help, and over a dozen off-duty firefighters showed up to help on Aug. 31.

“We’re gonna put in all new smoke detectors, guys went up on the roof, cleaned the gutters, installed gutters,” said Aaron Roy, president of the Shrewsbury Firefighters Association. “We kind of looked at each other and said ‘here’s an individual who could probably use a little bit of help.'”

The house was also covered with overgrown trees and bushes, obscuring the front door.

Firefighters brought their own equipment, including trucks, saws and lawn mowers, and the department’s plumber fixed a leak and installed a new toilet for the homeowner. The electrician repaired some of the home’s fixtures and contacted an inspector to let them know it was safe to re-install a meter on the house.

The crew also trimmed trees and bushes, mowed the lawn and made other repairs to ensure the home was safe for its owners to return. Roy is hoping the owner can move back in after a successful home inspection.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with being a fireman,” Roy said. “I just think sometimes we all lose track of how fortunate we are and we see people who could use a hand, you don’t have to be a fireman to go out and help your neighbor.”

