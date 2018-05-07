Off-duty state trooper arrested on drunken driving charges in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - An off-duty state trooper was arrested over the weekend on drunken driving charges when another trooper spotted him driving erratically in Lynnfield, officials said.

Alfred Burgos, 35, was stopped around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the Goodwin Circle Rotary. He was taken to the State Police Barracks in Danvers and booked on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a marked lanes violation, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

Multiple motorists reported a white SUV driving erratically on Routes 28 and 95 before Burgos was stopped.

Burgos, who is a member of the department’s investigation services, has been relieved of duty pending a status hearing.

Burgos will be arraigned later this week.

No additional details were immediately available.

