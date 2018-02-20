Off-duty Westerly officer credited with saving woman

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — An off-duty Westerly police officer is being credited with saving the life of a 91-year-old woman.

Officer Howard Mills was on his way to pick up his daughter at school last Tuesday when he saw what he thought was a discarded jacket on a sidewalk along Hillside Avenue.

Mills says when he went to investigate he discovered it was actually a woman who had fallen and suffered a head injury.

Authorities say Mills called for an ambulance, then provided medical aid with the help of another parent, Martha Bruckner, who responded to his calls for help.

Hopkinton police Captain Mark Carrier tells the Westerly Sun that without the quick action from the pair, the woman, who is expected to make a full recovery, likely would have died.

