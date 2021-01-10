Off-roaders pay tribute to Plymouth man who died in crash

Hundreds of off-roaders held a memorial for a Plymouth man who died after a crash in Rhode Island last week.

Jose Zuniga, 29, died after a crash while off-roading in a Jeep. The First Responder Angels and 401 Jeep Wave groups held a memorial for the veteran Sunday with more than 200 Jeeps in a parade.

“Everybody backs everybody especially in time of need, whether you’re a first responder or even just a civilian,” said Aaron Gallucci, President of First Responder Angels.

Phyllis Sargent, Zuniga’s mother, said she was touched by the memorial.

“It was wonderful, he’s just a regular person, I didn’t think everyone would do everything, you know, for him like this,” Sargent said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)