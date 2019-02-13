MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts university is condemning the posting of what some are calling anti-Semitic flyers outside a campus Jewish organization.

The Tufts Daily student newspaper first reported that more than two dozen flyers depicting militarized pigs were found posted on the exterior of the Granoff Family Hillel Center at Tufts University on Tuesday.

One featuring cartoon images of pigs holding guns called for the destruction of the “Israeli Apartheid Forces.”

Many of the images date to the 1960s and the Black Panther Party, but Rabbi Naftali Brawer says some were posted on Hillel windows facing inward and “we were clearly targeted as a Jewish center.” They were found nowhere else on campus.

The Tufts Daily editor Elie Levine, who is Jewish, says the posters are anti-Semitic, plain and simple.

“We wanted to post this online and our social media in order to inform people,” she said. “I know that it can be triggering for some and it was a difficult decision to make to post. The images were already out there. They were from the 60s. I think it was important to show people what the posters had said.”

Tufts President Anthony Monaco called the posters “profoundly disturbing and hurtful” and says the university is investigating.

Levine said that it’s “obviously upsetting” to see the images on campus.

“I appreciate the way that the university responded to the images but I also think that it serves as a call for more community engagement and organizing,” she added.

No arrests have been made.

