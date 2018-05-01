NORWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – An office aide at Norwell school jumped into action when a third grader began choking on a watermelon. The little boy, 8-year-old Fox Mahony, spoke about the swift save with 7News on Tuesday.

Mahony was sitting in the lunch room at the Cole School in Norwell when a piece of watermelon lodged in his throat.

Office aide, Donna Higgins, was on lunchroom duty, watching the students. Higgins called out for the school nurse, but she knew it was dire.

Higgins performed the Heimlich on Fox and dislodged the watermelon.

Each year, the school requires teachers and staff to train to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

The school called Fox’s mom, but he finished the day. Fox and his family said they are so grateful to Mrs. Higgins for the quick response.

