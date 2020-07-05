Officer, 3 others hospitalized following early morning crash in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and three others were hospitalized following an early morning crash on Sunday in Harwich, police said.

Crews responding to a crash at the intersection Route 28 and Harbor Road around 1 a.m. found the two vehicles and three 21-year-old men in an Uber in need of medical assistance, officials said.

The three men, all passengers in the Uber, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for non-life-threatening injures.

The officer in the cruiser was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injures but has since been released, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that an Uber driver struck the police cruiser after turning onto Route 28 from Harbor Road, officials said.

The road was closed for two hours as emergency crews and local police investigated the scene on Sunday.

The condition of the three men involved is unknown.

