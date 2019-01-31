Officer accused in death of colleague freed on bond

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer accused of playing a deadly variation of Russian roulette that killed a female colleague is now free on bond, but with stipulations that keep him homebound and without access to firearms.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Jan. 24 death of Officer Katlyn Alix. Hendren was freed after posting bond Thursday, shortly after a judge agreed to a change that required Hendren to post only $10,000. He was originally held on $50,000 bond.

Charging documents say Hendren and Alix were taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. Twice the gun didn’t fire, but the third time, charging documents say, Hendren pulled the trigger and shot Alix.

