BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Brookline police cruiser early Monday morning that left an officer and a civilian hospitalized.

The officer and civilian were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 5 a.m. crash, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

