BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police confirmed an officer was one of the people taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Dorchester.

Officers responded to a call from the dog’s owner Monday night saying her pit bull was biting people in a park on Dakota Street.

One other person was also taken to the hospital.

The dog was shot by police.

