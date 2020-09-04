DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer and an Ashby man suffered injuries following a police chase that came to a crashing end in Dunstable Thursday night.

An officer attempted to stop a Dodge Viper traveling at a high rate of speed by the Dunstable Fire Station on Pleasant Street just after 8 p.m., police said.

The driver, identified as a 50-year-old man, allegedly failed to stop and continued driving fast for about a mile before hitting two vehicles and rolling about 200 feet.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Dunstable police officer was also treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say charges are possible.

