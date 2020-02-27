Officer, at least 1 driver injured in crash involving Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer and at least one other driver were injured in a crash involving a Boston police cruiser late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street around 10:30 p.m. found a cruiser and at least one other vehicle with significant damage.

An officer and the operator of a second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, Boston police said.

Jancio Soto, who heard the crash, says he saw multiple victims put into an ambulance.

“We just saw when the ambulance took them out,” he recalled. “They looked pretty hurt, though.”

The number of vehicles involved have not been released.

No additional information has been made available.

