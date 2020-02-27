Officer, at least 1 driver injured in crash involving stolen car, Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer and at least one other driver were injured in a crash involving a stolen car and a Boston police cruiser late Wednesday night.

The driver of a stolen car fled a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. before hitting a police cruiser in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street, according to Boston police.

The officer suffered minor injuries but police say they were not hospitalized.

The operator of another car involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Police added that it is unclear how many people and vehicles were involved.

Jancio Soto, who heard the crash, says he saw multiple victims put into an ambulance.

“We just saw when the ambulance took them out,” he recalled. “They looked pretty hurt, though.”

No additional information has been made available.

