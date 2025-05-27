BOSTON (WHDH) - An individual suffered a gunshot wound after shooting an officer’s firearm while attempting to grab the weapon from the officer, shooting himself.

Boston police responded to the incident near Mass General Hospital Tuesday morning.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the individual appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode attacked the officer and was able to get a hold of the firearm and discharge at least one round.

The individual was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer had assistance from other detail officers and pedestrians. The officer was not hurt in this incident.

There was a major police presence, with officers shutting down two blocks of Cambridge Street to traffic.

The individual was arrested.

