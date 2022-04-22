CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Detectives tried to pull over a person of interest in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Chelsea.

Officers said they found a silver Subaru that was wanted in connection with a shooting on Washington Avenue where an innocent 68-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire.

While trying to pull the car over, an officer was knocked off their feet when they were clipped by the side-view mirror as the driver fled the scene. That officer is said to be OK.

Police Chief Brian Kyes said the car fled toward East Boston over the Chelsea Street Bridge.

BREAKING: ⁦@CityofChelseaPD⁩ looking for this car in connection to Thursday’s shooting that injured a 68y/o grandmother. ⁦@ChiefKyes⁩ says when detectives tried to pull over “a person of interest” in this car, he struck a detective and took off. #7news pic.twitter.com/XZNiztftc4 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, 7NEWS spoke with the victim’s son and listened in on the frantic 911 call he made while driving his mother out of harm’s way.

The victim’s son, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was taking his mom to her accountant’s office so she could file her taxes. The bullets started flying just as she was stepping out of her son’s car.

Her son said she was immediately covered in a “cloud of cement dust” and told him, “I’ve been shot, take me to the hospital.” On his way to the hospital, the dispatcher can be heard urging him to pull over and wait for medical care to come to them.

She was shot in her chest and arm but her son said no vital organs were damaged. A day later, he said she is still bleeding in her back but the mother of eight and grandmother to many more is doing, “fantastic.”

Police in the area are still searching for that vehicle of interest.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)