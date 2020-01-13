Officer critically injured after alleged drunken driver with kids in car slams into cruiser

(WHDH) — An alleged drunken driver who had two young children in her car was arrested early Sunday morning after she crashed into an occupied police cruiser, leaving an officer with critical injuries, officials said.

Cadarius Davis, 32, of Tennessee, is facing charges including child neglect, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, violation of financial law, public intoxication, reckless driving, and vehicular assault, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was sitting in his squad car and had his emergency lights flashing as he blocked traffic while crews worked to repair damaged power lines when Davis barreled into his vehicle, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Davis was reportedly found to be under the influence and had her small children, ages 2 and 3, in the backseat.

She was not injured in the crash. Her children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

