CASHION, Okla. (WHDH) — A routine traffic stop led to the violent arrest of a 65-year-old woman accused of kicking an Oklahoma officer in the groin.

The officer pulled Debra Hamil over for having a broken taillight. When he asked her to sign a ticket saying she owed $80 for driving with the defective equipment, she refused.

“I don’t want to sign it cause I don’t want to pay $80,” Hamil told the officer after he explained that he didn’t give her a warning because she had allegedly been driving with the broken taillight for six months.

The officer then asked Hamil to step out of the vehicle, which she also refused to do. He then stated that she was “under arrest.”

Hamil eventually drives off, prompting the officer to run back to his cruiser to chase her down.

He eventually pulls her over again and takes out a stun gun as he approaches her truck.

The officer demands Hamil get out of the vehicle before pulling her out.

Bodycam video then captures Hamil kicking the officer in the groin.

The officer then deployed his taser as she allegedly refused to put her hands behind her back.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble,” the officer asked Hamil after placing her in handcuffs.

“Yeah I tried to kick you because I’m a country girl,” she responded.

Hamil has been charged with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

