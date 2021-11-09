DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and another driver were both taken to a hospital Tuesday night following a cruiser collision.

Officers responding to the crash on Columbus Avenue around 5:45 p.m. say the other car slammed into the cruiser.

Crews were seen taping off the large intersection and both cars were heavily damaged.

There has been no word on the condition of the drivers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)