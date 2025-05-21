WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to Totten Pond Road near Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. for a two-car crash involving a police cruiser, according to Waltham Fire Lieutenant Mike Murphy.

The officer was able to get out of the cruiser on his own and he was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with minor injuries, Murphy said.

“There were injuries to his arm from the broken glass and he was able to self-extricate and those injuries were minor in nature,” he said.

A 30-year-old woman, who was driving the other car involved, was also taken to the hospital, he said.

Murphy said traffic was impacted in the area while investigators were on scene.

“There’s a lot of businesses, hotels in the area. And then also you have the interchange for Interstate 95, so obviously that being shut down right now has an impact on traffic, but fortunately it’s not the major traffic times,” he said.

The wreckage has since been towed away. The crash remains under investigation.

