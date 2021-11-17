HARWICH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer was injured during a firearms training exercise Wednesday morning when they accidentally fired a round into their own right leg, police say.

Officers from several municipal departments were participating in the training at an outdoor firing range in Harwich when the officer was injured at about 10:30 a.m., Harwich police said in a Facebook post.

The training was part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program.

Police and firefighters responded to the range and the officer was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable. The officer was said to be in stable condition.

No information about the officer, including which department they work for, was released.

The Municipal Police Training Committee is leading the investigation.

The committee is a state agency that provides training to municipal, University of Massachusetts and Environmental police officers, both new recruits and veterans.

