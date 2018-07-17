Officer fires shots through his windshield during police pursuit

(WHDH) — A police officer was forced to fire his gun through his car windshield during a high-speed chase in downtown Las Vegas last week.

Bodycam footage shared on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Facebook page shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car on July 11. The video shows Umana chasing an SUV, which suspects Fidel Miranda and Rene Nunez were riding in at the time, according to officials.

Another police car joined the pursuit but was shot at by the suspects several times. Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly told the Review-Journal that the second officer’s car was hit by bullets at least twice, forcing him to abandon the chase.

The suspects fired at least 34 bullets at officers during the chase, according to the Facebook post. In the final minutes of the chase, the video shows Umana firing his gun through his windscreen.

One suspect was killed during the pursuit, while the other was left wounded, according to the Review-Journal.

(Video Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Storyful)

