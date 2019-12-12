Officer flown to hospital after being struck by car while working detail on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was flown to the hospital Thursday morning after they were struck by a car while working a detail on Cape Cod.

Emergency crews responding to Newton Road near River Road in Marstons Mills around 11:30 a.m. found the officer suffering from non-life-threatening leg and facial injuries, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was flown to a hospital in Boston. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

