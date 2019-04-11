Officer, Good Samaritan pull injured woman from burning vehicle on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable police officer and a good Samaritan pulled an injured female from her burning vehicle after it flipped onto its roof Thursday in Marstons Mills, police say.

Police responding to reports of an erratic vehicle in the area of Osterville West Barnstable Road and Woodside Drive about 10:15 a.m. came upon a black 2003 Toyota Corolla resting on its roof and with its engine on fire, according to Barnstable police.

The lone occupant of the Corolla, a 31-year-old Osterville woman, was still inside the vehicle when an officer and a passing motorist pulled her from the burning wreckage.

Police say the woman appeared dazed and confused after suffering a head injury, which included a laceration above her eye.

An investigation revealed the woman was traveling north on Osterville West Barnstable Road when she took her eyes off the road while trying to place items into a purse located on the front passenger seat.

The vehicle drifted across the center line into the southbound travel lane and off the shoulder of the road where it struck a stump, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its roof.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

She was later cited for failure to stay within marked lanes and impeded operation.

