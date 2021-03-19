MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WHDH) — A police officer and a good Samaritan pried the windshield off a fiery vehicle to rescue an injured driver in Mechanic Falls, Maine early Wednesday morning.

The officer responding to the reported crash found the driver trapped inside the smoking vehicle and as he worked toward peeling back the windshield, the car ignited into flames, according to Mechanic Falls police.

A citizen on his way to work stopped at the scene and assisted the officer in prying the windshield away from the vehicle.

The driver was injured, so the officer carried them from the vehicle to safety.

“If not for Officer Chasse’s quick and heroic actions the occupants outcome may not have been the same,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The driver’s current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

