Officer helps save newborn baby

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is being praised for saving the life of a baby at a movie theater.

The North Haven Police Department says Detective Michael Harton was working at a theater in the city on Saturday night when a woman rushed out with a newborn baby who wasn’t breathing.

Police say Harton took the baby and revived the infant using life-saving measures.

North Haven police say Harton is a “super hero.”

It is unclear what caused the baby to stop breathing.

