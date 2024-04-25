NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old man barricaded himself in a North Andover home Wednesday night, leading to a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement and one officer hurt before the man took his own life.

Beginning just before 10 p.m., state troopers, SWAT teams, and multiple police departments filled Waverley Road, and later gunshots could be heard coming from one of the homes in the middle of the night as a helicopter circled above advising police on the ground of the person’s location in the house.

“One North Andover Police Officer was injured after the subject fired a round at the officer’s cruiser, resulting in metal shards striking him in the head,” North Andover Police said in a statement. “The officer was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was treated and released.”

Officers then retreated and took cover before the NEMLEC SWAT team arrived on scene and took control of the situation.

“The male subject refused orders to exit the home and continued to fire rounds out the front and rear windows of the home,” authorities said in a statement. “The male subject remained barricaded in the home for several hours and eventually succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The individual’s identity is not being released at this time.

