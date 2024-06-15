WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was rushed to the hospital Saturday after a crash involving a police cruiser in Wareham.

An officer responding to a call was involved in a crash with a minivan at the intersection of Union Avenue and 12th Street.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

