BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been hospitalized and a Cambridge man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly struck a Boston police cruiser in Roxbury early Sunday morning while drunk behind the wheel, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in the area of Columbus Avenue around 12:58 a.m. found a Boston Police officer laying on the ground next to his heavily damaged cruiser. The officer was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan that hit the cruiser, Louis Wallace, 33, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Wallace is slated to appear in Roxbury District Court at a future date.

