BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hurt in a “violent disturbance” outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Wednesday night.

Two men were arrested in connection with the event, Edwin Rivera, 30, of Mashpee, and Steven Costa, 27, of Hyannis.

Security personnel requested assistance removing a man from the venue, later identified as Rivera.

“When officers began escorting Rivera out, he became increasingly combative towards officers,” police said in a statement. “Upon reaching the Lansdowne Street exit, Rivera threw a beverage and swung at an officer, then grabbed onto the officer’s jacket and attempted to pull him toward the sidewalk crowded with pedestrians and vehicles.”

Police said Rivera then reached for the officer’s firearm and dislodged the officer’s radio before he was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, according to police, Costa “interfered with officers by yelling at them and attempting to strike another officer who had fallen during the altercation. Costa ignored multiple verbal commands and warnings, leading officers to deploy a Taser to subdue him and place him under arrest.”

EMS transported one officer to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

Costa is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, intimidation of a police officer, interfering with police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Rivera is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, intimidation of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

