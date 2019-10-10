Officer injured after accidentally discharging weapon outside Cambridge police station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Cambridge police officer injured themselves after accidentally discharging a weapon outside of the police station on Thursday, officials said.
The officer, whose name was not released, sustained a leg injury after accidentally discharging their weapon outside of the station on 6th Street, according to Cambridge police.
Video from SKY 7 HD showed the station surrounded by crime scene tape.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)