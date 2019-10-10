Officer injured after accidentally discharging weapon outside Cambridge police station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Cambridge police officer injured themselves after accidentally discharging a weapon outside of the police station on Thursday, officials said.

The officer, whose name was not released, sustained a leg injury after accidentally discharging their weapon outside of the station on 6th Street, according to Cambridge police.

Video from SKY 7 HD showed the station surrounded by crime scene tape.

One of our officers has sustained an injury after their firearm was accidentally discharged outside the Cambridge Police Department at 125 6th Street. They are currently being treated at this time for a leg injury. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/ZLHpVn1DTz — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 10, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)