ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer suffered injuries after their detail cruiser was struck near a construction site on Interstate 95 in Attleboro on Thursday night.

The North Attleboro police officer was working a detail on the southbound side of the highway just before 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit their cruiser, according to state police.

The officer was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other involved vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with lower-body injuries.

Their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

