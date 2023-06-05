ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A police cruiser and an MBTA train collided in Rockport on Sunday, leaving an officer injured, according to police.

Police Chief John Horvath in a statement said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Poole’s Lane crossing, while both the train and the cruiser traveling at a slow speed.

Police said the officer was in the cruiser at the time of the crash and was taken to an area hospital. None of the ten train passengers reported any injuries.

The incident remained under investigation by MBTA Transit Police as of Monday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)