BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer is in the hospital following a car chase on Saturday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a suspect in a stolen vehicle were involved in a car chase that led to a crash by Howard and Wayland streets.

The suspect got away and an officer sustained minor injuries.

