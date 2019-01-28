Officer injured following head-on crash in Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer was injured Monday in a head-on crash in Chatham, police say.

Officers responding about 6:09 p.m. to the intersection of Old Queen Anne Road at Partridge Path for a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser say a 2007 Toyota Sequoia, operated by Andrea Wilson, 35, of Harwich, was traveling east on Old Queen Anne Road and a 2016 Ford Explorer Chatham marked police cruiser, operated by Officer Andrew Hutton, 48, was traveling on Partridge Path, according to Chatham police.

At the time of the crash, Hutton was not responding to a call for service, police say.

Both vehicle operators suffered minor injuries and both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, and both vehicles suffered heavy damage, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

