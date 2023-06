BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer was hurt while chasing a man suspected of vandalism in East Boston late Friday night.

The officer fell at an intersection off of Decatur Street, sustaining injuries to his knee and elbow.

The suspect was arrested for resisting arrest and trespassing.

