Officer involved in death of Rayshard Brooks has ties to Cape college

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer who was on scene when an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot last week has ties to a Cape Cod college.

Devin Brosnan who has been put on administrative duty and is said to be cooperating with police following the incident was formerly employed as a college police officer at Cape Cod Community College from Oct. 25, 2017 through March 30, 2018, when he tendered his resignation, according to school officials.

Brosnan was hired by the Atlanta Police Department in 2018.

The incident began when police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car in the fast-food restaurant’s drive-through lane. After chatting calmly with the officers and failing a breathalyzer test, Brooks resisted arrest when officers moved to handcuff him for suspected drunken-driving.

Video footage shows the three fighting on the ground before Brooks grabs an officer’s Taser and begins to run away. As the officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at officer Garrett Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows.

Brooks was struck twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

Rolfe has since been charged with felony murder and 10 other accounts.

Brosnan is facing three charges stemming from the incident including aggravated assault for standing on Brooks’s shoulders following the arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)