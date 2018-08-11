Officer involved in fatal Somerset crash identified

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The police officer involved in a fatal head-on collision in Somerset on Friday has been identified and released from the hospital

Jonathan Neveu has been identified by Somerset police as the officer involved in the collision that killed 20-year-old nursing student Hailey Allard.

Neveu was responding to a report of a man attempting to break into a truck in the parking lot of the Grid Iron Pub about 12:30 a.m. when he collided head-on with Allard’s Honda Civic on Route 138, according to Somerset police.

The 4-year veteran of the Somerset Police Department was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A man who witnessed the crash said the officer did everything he could to save the other driver.

“He smashed the window to try and help the lady that he hit but I guess it was too late,” he said.

The collision left both vehicles heavily damaged.

The crash is being investigated by troopers assigned to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

“We are all saddened by this horrible tragedy,” Somerset police said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the person who passed away.”

